PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting inside a West Philadelphia bar has left two men in the hospital. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday inside Good Times Bar & Restaurant on the 6600 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot twice in his left leg.

A 54-year-old man was shot once in back, according to police.

Both men were taken to Lankenau Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Investigators say the victims were in the takeout section of the bar when the shooter entered and began firing shots. Both victims then ran into the bar after being struck, where the shooter entered and then fired more shots into the bar before taking off.

Police believe the 31-year-old victim was the target.

The shooting was caught on camera, police say.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.