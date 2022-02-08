JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) – Six Flags Great Adventure is looking for help. The New Jersey theme park needs 4,000 seasonal workers from March through January.
It needs everything from ride operators to security guards.
Six Flags offers a starting pay of $15 per hour.
Anyone 16 and older can apply. Some positions are open to 14 and 15-year-olds.
The park opens on March 27.
To view open positions, click here.