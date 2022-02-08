PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday morning, police are looking for a gunman who shot a pizza delivery driver in the head in North Philadelphia. The driver never got to deliver his food, he’s in the hospital, fighting for his life.

Police say they have reason to believe this pizza delivery driver may have been set up. Now, they are combing through surveillance video to find out exactly what happened.

“We don’t know whether or not he’s going to survive,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The food items he was delivering were still in the vehicle after the shooting, Small said.

“There’s a possibility that the motive for this shooting is a robbery due to the fact that we know that this shooting victim was in process of doing a pizza delivery to the 1400 block of Mayfield Street when he was shot, causing his vehicle to jump the curb and crash into a house in the 3000 block of 15th Street,” Small said.

Police responded to what they initially thought was a car crash in North Philly.

Instead, they found a 40-year-old man shot in the head. Police say the delivery driver was one mile from the pizza parlor where he worked and a block away from the delivery location, which now has investigators questioning if it was a setup.

“The address on the block, it is an actual address, and that’s going to be part of our investigation to see if this individual was set up or he was supposed to be delivering at this location,” Small said.

The delivery driver was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.