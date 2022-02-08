Man Critically Injured After More Than 35 Shots Fired In Stenton Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shootout in Philadelphia’s Stenton neighborhood has left a man critically injured. Eyewitness News confirms a 24-year-old man was shot several times on the 7600 block of Cedarbrook Avenue around 8 p.m. on Monday.
Police say there were at least two guns used during the shooting with more than 35 shots fired.READ MORE: Several Passengers Injured After New Jersey Transit Bus Crashes On Atlantic City Expressway In Hammonton
Officers tell Eyewitness News they do have some surveillance video of the incident.READ MORE: Police Release Surveillance Video Of Vehicle Allegedly Responsible For Fatal South Philadelphia Hit-And-Run
They have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot In Head While On Job In North Philadelphia, Police Say
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.