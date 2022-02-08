Man Critically Injured After More Than 35 Shots Fired In Stenton Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A shootout in Philadelphia’s Stenton neighborhood has left a man critically injured.  Eyewitness News confirms a 24-year-old man was shot several times on the 7600 block of Cedarbrook Avenue around 8 p.m. on Monday. 

Police say there were at least two guns used during the shooting with more than 35 shots fired. 

Officers tell Eyewitness News they do have some surveillance video of the incident. 

They have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.