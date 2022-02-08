PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s not every day you expect to “wow” but in this sunfilled lingerie shop in Manayunk, they say why not? Expect Lace is a destination for desirable sets and separates that seduce but also aim to be timeless.

“It’s self-care all the way. If you’re comfortable, supported, you’re going to ooze sex appeal and confidence, and that’s what we want more than anything,” owner Shaw Lewis said.

It satisfies the needs a woman may have throughout her life. So much so they even plan to offer a service soon to help soon-to-be moms.

“We go up to a 42J here, so imagine a woman in a 42J and she can’t get a nursing bra in her size – if she likes a lace cup we can turn it into a nursing bra for her and we can do everything on-site,” Lewis said. “It’s big for us to think of everyone as much as we can. We carry 28 bands and go up to an O in the cup.”

Curated and owned by Shaw Lewis since 2018, her love of these girly garments may lie underneath but her knowledge and smile in her showroom is helping women feel better supported in more ways than one.

“The lingerie, the bodysuits, the bralettes, and things like that, they’re fun but I think we miss the importance of actually getting a proper-fitted bra so that’s where we’re trying to change the narrative. Eighty percent of women are still wearing the wrong size bra. That’s one thing I really take pride in, getting in the fitting room explaining how your bra is supposed to fit, how your lingerie is supposed to fit, styles that will work for your body shape,” Lewis said. “Even if you can’t find it here, we make sure we can find it for you. Because what’s underneath counts.”