Several Passengers Injured After New Jersey Transit Bus Crashes On Atlantic City Expressway In Hammonton

By CBS3 Staff
HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — At least eight passengers are injured after a bus crashed on the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the westbound lanes in Hammonton, just past exit 28 at approximately 4:20 a.m.

The New Jersey Transit Bus lost control and crashed into the trees.

Officials tell Eyewitness News they had to help rescue at least ten people who were trapped on the bus.

Eyewitness News is still working to find out how many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries.

The bus was on its way from Atlantic City to Philadelphia.