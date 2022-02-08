Several Passengers Injured After New Jersey Transit Bus Crashes On Atlantic City Expressway In Hammonton

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — At least eight passengers are injured after a bus crashed on the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the westbound lanes in Hammonton, just past exit 28 at approximately 4:20 a.m.
READ MORE: Man Critically Injured After More Than 35 Shots Fired In Stenton Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say
The New Jersey Transit Bus lost control and crashed into the trees.READ MORE: Police Release Surveillance Video Of Vehicle Allegedly Responsible For Fatal South Philadelphia Hit-And-Run
Officials tell Eyewitness News they had to help rescue at least ten people who were trapped on the bus.
UPDATE: The right lane is still blocked on the AC Expressway WB. This was NJT bus RT-551 operating from AC to Philly. The bus went off the roadway and hit a tree. Customers were on board and are being treated for injuries. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/sGPjL8t6hI
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) February 8, 2022
Eyewitness News is still working to find out how many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries.MORE NEWS: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot In Head While On Job In North Philadelphia, Police Say
The bus was on its way from Atlantic City to Philadelphia.