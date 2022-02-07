PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least two people are injured after a two-alarm apartment fire in the city’s Holmesburg section. This happened in the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
CBS3 was at the scene when emergency crews transported at least two people to the hospital. One of the victims is a 57-year-old man with second-degree burns.
The blaze forced more than a dozen people out into the cold. SEPTA brought in a bus to keep them warm.
The fire is now under control, and the cause is still under investigation.