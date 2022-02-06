PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 50-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a car in South Philadelphia Saturday night. The incident happened in the 1800 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
According to the department, officers arrived around 9:05 p.m. when someone called about a man laying in the road. Emergency personnel took him to a local hospital, where he passed away around 11:20 p.m.
The victim was identified as Jorge Hernandez-Sanchez, 50, of Philadelphia.
Authorities found debris from a dark gray vehicle at the scene. They believe it may be a Toyota.
Anyone with information should call 215-685-3181.