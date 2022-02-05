EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A man and his dog were found dead inside an Evesham Township apartment building Saturday morning and a person of interest is in custody, prosecutors say. The incident happened at the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Police responded to the apartment complex for a report of a possible dog attack. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says responding officers found the man and dog both dead in a stairwell landing.
Evesham police were called to the Olympus Apartments for a dog attack this morning, only to find a man and his dog dead inside the unit. Now a person of interest is in custody. More at 7pm @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ykV2XNWNv7
According to authorities, there were signs of a struggle surrounding the apartment the victim was found.
According to authorities, there were signs of a struggle surrounding the apartment the victim was found.

Coffina says the investigation led to identifying a person of interest in connection to the incident. The person was taken into custody shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday. It's unclear at this time if the person of interest in custody will face charges.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact either Burlington County County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Evesham Township police at 609-983-4699.
