By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News, PhilaPort, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA. (CBS) – On Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by congressional members, local legislators, and stakeholders to announce a multimillion-dollar investment at the Port of Philadelphia. The event will take place at approximately 11:00 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. 

  • What: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by congressional members, local legislators, and stakeholders to announce a multimillion-dollar investment at the Port of Philadelphia.
  • When: Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

