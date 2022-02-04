PHILADELPHIA. (CBS) – On Friday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by congressional members, local legislators, and stakeholders to announce a multimillion-dollar investment at the Port of Philadelphia. The event will take place at approximately 11:00 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by congressional members, local legislators, and stakeholders to announce a multimillion-dollar investment at the Port of Philadelphia.
- When: Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
