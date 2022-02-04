Joseph Garcia Arrested, Charged In Connection To Fatal Upper Chichester Hit-And-Run

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Upper Chichester. Joseph Garcia was arraigned on Friday morning after his 2007 Nissan Sentra allegedly struck and killed Joshua Quinn on the 3100 block of Chichester Avenue on Thursday night.

Garcia was unable to post bail and is currently in custody at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

Officers arrived at the scene after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle. Once police arrived, Quinn was seen lying face down on the driveway of 3109 Chichester Avenue. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Also on the scene, police discovered a clear headlight cover to a vehicle in the roadway. While reviewing surveillance footage, they noticed Garcia’s silver-colored Nissan traveling northbound on Chichester Avenue with the front passenger headlight out within seconds of the crash, according to a release.

Officers then showed up at Garcia’s residence at the Hilltop Condominiums. The Nissan wasn’t on the scene, but he agreed to come back to the station to talk to police about the incident.

Police say Garcia told them he was driving the Nissan for work and was making a food delivery in the area of Chichester Avenue when he heard a loud bang. He added that he thought it was a rock and pulled over into the Willowbrook Shopping Center and observed the damage to his passenger-side vehicle.

Garcia then told police he did realize he struck a person but was unable to explain how it happened. He told police he drove by the scene three times before going back to work in Marcus Hook.

Once he got back to work, he cashed out his shift and left in a red-colored Dodge Durango, police say, and went back to his residence.

Police later found the Nissan Sentra at 28 E. 10th Street with damage to the front passenger area of the vehicle. The front passenger headlight assembly is missing, the windshield is cracked, and there was a crease in the hood.

The vehicle was towed back to Upper Chichester Police Department and secured.