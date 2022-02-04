PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Broad Street Run is taking a victory lap in Philadelphia. The largest 10-mile race in the country will return this May after being canceled last spring due to the pandemic.
Runners can expect to take their marks on Sunday, May 1. Mayor Kenney says the return to spring is a sign the city is returning to normal.
Registration for runners guaranteed entry opens on Feb. 7 and the lottery opens on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.
For more information about the run, click here.