PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether it’s seafood served with flair or specialty sandwiches, this week’s Taste with Tori restaurant is big on variety and flavor! CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill takes us to Pretty Girls Cook in Northern Liberties, where they celebrate the strengths of women while serving up delicious dishes.

If you’re looking for a place in Northern Liberties that fearlessly throws down freshness and bold, beautiful flavors amidst a gallery wall of girl power, come on into Pretty Girls Cook.

Pretty girls can cook and pretty girls can eat.

Chef-owner Dominique and her gal pals wow with plates full of surprises and shake up some stereotypes while they’re at it.

“My friends were like, ‘You don’t know how to cook. You’re well put together, you get your nails done and your hair, and all that, you can’t possibly be a chef.’ I’m like, no I really know how to cook. That’s exactly where the name came from basically people talking trash and realizing this pretty girl can cook,” Dominique said. “We sold out the first day we opened. Knowing that the culinary field is a male dominant industry and I wanted a space for women to feel comfortable. All of my chefs are women. You can see someone that looks like you. It’s a very homey vibe but definitely an homage to the women here. And the guys like it too because they know they can meet girls here.”

And with every meal that meets you, prepare to fangirl all over it.

Like with their Make Em’ Shout Brussel Sprouts. You have the bacon that is smokey, porky and awesome. You have the cheese which is crumbled, sweet, creamy and salty but the brussels still taste fresh, vibrant and green – like it is so good and knows it.

The Dirty Diana Grill Cheese: The toast is buttery and perfect, crispy tender on the rip with your teeth, and then you get to the short ribs. The Dirty Diana Grill Cheese is a greatest hit.

And House-Seasoned Ladies Love Salmon: This plate is dressed with a lot of accessories – let’s break it down – awesome balsamic drizzle that adds sweetness. The delicious salmon has this awesome kick – amazing! This rice is all the bells and whistles: the cranberries, the spinach, the beautiful bell peppers.

The entire plate of food is not just pretty but packed with flavor. The food here is the epitome of strength, boldness, color, vivaciousness with a hair flip.