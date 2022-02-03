PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department has placed two officers on administrative duty on Thursday after they shot a man who allegedly pointed his weapon in their direction earlier this week in Fairmount. Robert Scarpello and Monnie Beard, who are both 14-year veterans assigned to the 9th Police District, were placed on administrative duty pending the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

On Monday, Scarpello and Beard responded to a report of a “person with a gun” on the 2700 block of Brown Street in front of Krupa’s Tavern.

Police say Ramon Antonio Miranda, the man who ended up getting shot, was in front of Krupa’s holding a black handgun. Both officers asked Miranda to drop his weapon several times, but instead, he pointed his weapon in their direction, according to a release.

Scarpello and Beard then discharged their weapons and hit Miranda one time in the upper leg area, near his groin. Once he was shot, Miranda fell to the ground and Scarpello secured his weapon, police say.

Miranda was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition. He’s now being charged with aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, violation of the uniform firearms act, and other charges, according to police.

There weren’t any other injuries during the incident, police say.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Some in the Fairmount community are on edge about the shooting and the uptick of crime in the city.