WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Wildwood authorities made a big drug bust with the help of their four-legged friend.
Police pulled a suspect over in the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue on Tuesday. That's close to Glenwood Avenue Elementary School.
Investigators say narcotics k-9 Woody helped sniff out the drugs.
Wildwood Police Officer Joe Grundlock says Woody was critical in the arrest.
"Because they took away the odor of marijuana so essentially you're not just getting into the car off the odor and with a god, he can detect these odors that we cannot. So without him, there's a lot of times where you won't be able to get into a vehicle without a search warrant or some more to go along with your case," Grundlock said.
Thanks to Woody, police confiscated heroin, cocaine, meth, and stimulants, among other drugs.