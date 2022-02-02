WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The First State commemorated a conductor on the Underground Railroad Wednesday in Wilmington. Delaware Gov. John Carney unveiled a historical marker at Spencer Plaza, dedicated to the family of Abraham Doras Shadd.
A native of Wilmington, Shadd was born a free Black man in 1801 and worked alongside abolitionist Thomas Garrett to get fugitive slaves to Canada.
His oldest daughter, Ann Shadd Cary, also made history as the first Black woman newspaper editor in North America.
Shadd would go on to become the first Afro-Canadian to hold public office.