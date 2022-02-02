PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Center City store owners are speaking out just days after a spree of smash and grabs along Walnut Street. They are speaking candidly about what it takes to survive.

Tiffany’s display window is still boarded up and images like these aren’t helping to bring customers back.

“I stop and think, kind of keep an eye over my shoulder,” Center City resident Bill Good said.

For many, a walk down Walnut Street doesn’t look the same as it did pre-COVID-19.

Dozens of businesses have closed and the ones remaining haven’t had it so easy. Eyewitness News cameras found boarded up windows at Tiffany & Co. and Vince stores after criminals reportedly vandalized both luxury shops in recent days.

“I walk past here every day and I knew it was a matter of time because they have jewelry in the window,” a woman said.

“It just wasn’t worth it anymore,” Wonderland owner Michael Katz said.

After 47 years, Katz says he’s been forced to retire early after cutting back staff and hours just to get by, and while COVID-19 is a big part of a business being down, crime can’t be ignored.

Some of that vandalism happened during the riots of 2020.

“Almost every single window had been broken up and down Walnut Street, Chestnut Street,” Katz said.

“We had some people enter the store, got our cash register,” Silver Legends owner Leon Scott said.

Silver Legends, which has been a staple on Walnut Street for more than 17 years, was one of the shops hit. He was forced to install security bars and says business dropped by 30% since 2020.

On Wednesday, the mayor gave his take on why.

“I don’t believe it’s an issue of the crime,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “I think it’s an issue of people not being back in full from the pandemic at this point.”

While the answer may be complicated, those here very simply hope they can wait out the worst of it.

“I want to retire maybe in 10 years or so and hopefully, I’ll be able to do it from right here,” Scott said.

It has been estimated that more than 1,000 local businesses, including shops and restaurants, have closed since March 2020.