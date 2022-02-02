PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s police and first responders are moving into the city’s new public safety headquarters. The move is causing some traffic and parking issues in the Center City neighborhood.

The entire area has taken on a dramatically different feel. There’s a constant buzz of people coming and going. There have been complaints about parking and even meetings with transportation officials if the police can park on the bridge. Most of it is summed up as “moving pains” on a giant scale.

Behind the scenes, the relocation of Philadelphia Police Headquarters has been slow but steady. Eyewitness News watched as detectives carried in office supplies and chairs.

“We’re still between the old building and here,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “So I will say like with any move, whether it’s a professional or personal move, we’re still transitioning.”

The stately building at 400 North Broad St. was home to the Philadelphia Inquirer for decades. Inside, a nod to the past remains. CBS3 saw a worker comparing paint swatches with an old sign and brass doors, signaling finishing touches are happening.

The city announced years ago its intent to relocate some 1,500 employees who make up police administration, fire, emergency management, and the medical examiner.

The 6th and 9th Police Districts are now consolidated here, as well as Central Detectives. A handwritten sign on their old building at 21st and Hamilton tells you they’ve moved.

Neighbors notice the increase in traffic.

“It used to be quiet,” a resident named Doug said. “Yeah, there are a lot of cops now.”

Mayor Jim Kenney says the city moved on a lease agreement after plans for a casino at the North Broad location failed to materialize.

“8th and Race as a functional building for the police was well beyond its years,” Kenney said.

Eyewitness News has been requesting a tour of the new facility for months. The city each time has declined.

We asked the city for the final costs. A spokesperson provided us with these details: The entire project cost $206.6 million; $2.5 million of that was paid by 400 N. Broad Partners LP, the building’s owner; and taxpayers footed a total price tag of $252 million, which includes non-construction costs.

Only radio dispatch is left at the old location known as the Roundhouse at 8th and Race.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the move has been frustrating.

After those multiple requests for a tour, the city says to expect one later this month.