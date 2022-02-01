PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A store clerk is in critical condition after she got into a gun battle with two armed robbers in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section, police say. The incident happened on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue.
The clerk was hit twice in the leg, according to police.
Police also tell Eyewitness News a man believed to be one of the suspects showed up at a local hospital suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Police say the entire incident was recorded on surveillance video.
