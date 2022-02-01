PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A potential game-changer in the battle against COVID: a vaccine for children under the age of 5 could be available by the end of February. Pfizer has just applied for emergency authorization from the FDA. If cleared by the FDA, 19 million children under the age of 5 will have access to a COVID vaccine. Pfizer shots are already cleared for everyone over the age of 5.

Soren Good was just 8 months old when he received his first Pfizer vaccine last May. His big brother Andel also received the COVID vaccine — both part of Pfizer’s clinical study at Stanford University.

“It was a very smooth experience for us there. And the 4-year-old had a reaction, a little bit of a sore arm for a day, and that was the only thing. Soren didn’t have any reaction,” mother Zina Good said.

Their mother, Zina Good, is also an immunologist and said taking part in the trial was a no-brainer.

“Hospitalized little kids is growing same as number of deaths from COVID-19,” Good said. “This vaccine is very safe and now there is evidence that it really protects you.”

The recent omicron surge led to the highest number of COVID-19 cases among children since the pandemic began. More than 3.5 million cases last month alone. Over the last two years, more than 11.4 million cases.

Professor of Global Health and Infectious Diseases at Stanford University School of Medicine Dr. Yvonne Maldonado is leading the research, working to determine the right dose for young children.

“We are seeing that the under fives tend to have the highest hospitalization rates. So I think that’s a group that is especially vulnerable,” Maldonado said.

Pfizer’s two-dose regimen for young children could become available within days. But Pfizer is still testing three doses because it found the two shots to be less effective at preventing COVID in kids ages 2 to 5.

A three-dose emergency authorization could come next month.

“It will likely be done pretty soon, meaning maybe March or April,” Maldonado said.

Good says she’s relieved both of her children are fully immunized.

“I’m just very, very grateful and feel very fortunate that my kids had the chance to receive this vaccine,” Good said. “I’m just really excited that all the families who are hiding for two years, good little kids will be able to have their full, the whole family vaccinated.”

Federal health officials have been eager to get younger children vaccinated, and reportedly want to get started with two doses even though it appears three shots will eventually be needed.