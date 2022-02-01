PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday morning, a carjacking suspect is behind bars after taking police on a chaotic chase through Philadelphia.

This carjacking suspect has been on the run for days until he was apprehended in the city on Monday night. There are a lot of pieces to this story that goes back to last Thursday.

Police say the 41-year-old suspect was test driving a Kia Sorento from a dealership in Cherry Hill. During the drive, he allegedly told the salesperson to get out of the car or he’ll shoot.

Philadelphia Police were then notified of the stolen Kia.

On Monday around 8 p.m., police spotted the Kia on the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police then began to follow the Kia via helicopter. The helicopter alerted the ground units of the direction of the suspect. Police say the suspect was traveling through Kensington until it rear-ended a Lexus. Police say the suspect dumped the Kia and took off in the Lexus.

“Our perpetrator got out of the Kia Sorento, went up to the driver of that Lexus, a female, pulled her out of the car, threw her onto the ground, and then took Lexus,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The female of the Lexus was able to identify the man that just carjacked her, according to police.

Police say once the woman got out of the Lexus, the suspect took off until crashing into a parked car on Tabor Avenue. The suspect took off on foot and was eventually taken into custody.

As for the Kia salesperson and the woman, neither was hurt.