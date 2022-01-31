PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As cleanup continues after this weekend’s nor’easter, another bitter blast of arctic air is here to stun the region. Fortunately, there will be a bit of a warm up later on in the work week.
Highs Monday afternoon will struggle to get out of the 20s, leading to little to no melting today. A warm up is in store starting on Tuesday, with highs climbing into the low 50s by Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: Freezing Temperatures, Icy Streets Make For Difficult Commuting In Philadelphia
Patchy freezing fog is possible Tuesday night/early Wednesday AM with potential for icy spots on walkways and neighborhood streets
Clouds increase on Wednesday in advance of our next storm system. A stalled out front will lead to rain chances on Thursday and Friday.16-Year-Old Mehki Ingram Dies After Being Shot 7 Times In West Philadelphia: Police
On the back side of this front, arctic air returns and any moisture around could briefly transition to a wintry mix if not sleet on Friday as this storm exits by the afternoon.
The weekend looks sunny, windy and cold.
Get the latest weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner To Announce Rehabilitation Unit For Young Adults In Criminal Justice System
You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!