PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As cleanup continues after this weekend’s nor’easter, another bitter blast of arctic air is here to stun the region. Fortunately, there will be a bit of a warm up later on in the work week.

Highs Monday afternoon will struggle to get out of the 20s, leading to little to no melting today. A warm up is in store starting on Tuesday, with highs climbing into the low 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Patchy freezing fog is possible Tuesday night/early Wednesday AM with potential for icy spots on walkways and neighborhood streets

Clouds increase on Wednesday in advance of our next storm system. A stalled out front will lead to rain chances on Thursday and Friday.

On the back side of this front, arctic air returns and any moisture around could briefly transition to a wintry mix if not sleet on Friday as this storm exits by the afternoon.

The weekend looks sunny, windy and cold.

