PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is dead after he was shot multiple times last week in West Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. The 16-year-old victim died from his injuries Saturday night at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The shooting happened Jan. 22 around 8:55 p.m. in the 800 block of June Street. That’s where they found Mehki Ingram, 16, of June Street, with seven gunshot wounds.
The department said there have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.
