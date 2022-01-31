PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The region is battling a bitter cold blast as many are still digging out from that historic nor’easter over the weekend. Monday morning’s freezing temperatures, coupled with snow and hills, could make for a difficult morning.

Manayunk residents are familiar with these types of challenges, but that does not make it any easier.

Manayunk Avenue is a known hilly street, and it will be tricky as folks begin their morning commute. Luckily, the sidewalks and the roads have been treated, but that’s not the case for many side streets.

CBS3 drove around Manayunk early Monday morning and found some of the streets covered with ice.

A major problem is that some of these narrower streets prevent salt and plow trucks from getting through. Even after residents shovel their walkways, there is nowhere put the snow.

Over the weekend, people had their share of shoveling after Friday and Saturday’s storm dumped snow through the area. Sunday’s bitter temperatures did not make matters better. Now as residents are dealing with the storms aftermath.

The good news is, the main roads are fairing much better — but you have to get to them first.