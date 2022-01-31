PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends and family of Hyram Hill gathered Monday night, one week after the 24-year-old was murdered outside of a corner store at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Hill is the son of a Philadelphia police officer.

On the eve of her son’s funeral, Edwenna Ferguson, Hill’s mother, says she remains confident that Philadelphia police homicide detectives will find those responsible for killing her son.

They gathered with candles and green and gold balloons to honor Hyram Lance Hill Jr.

“I still can’t believe he’s gone,” Ferguson said.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed last Monday morning outside a corner store in North Philadelphia. Officials believe he may have been targeted.

“My son touched a lot of people,” Ferguson said.

Hill’s mother, a Philadelphia police officer serving in the 12th District for the past 17 years, held back tears as she hugged and thanked the dozens of friends, family, and fellow officers who came out to celebrate the life of her oldest son as the search for his killers continues.

“See, the shooters messed up,” she said. “They didn’t know who they touched. They touched the wrong one.”

Those closest to Hill met at the place the West Catholic grad, college student, and father-to-be spent summers mentoring children.

“He wouldn’t want us to be here all crying, sad,” cousin Roc Tavaras said. “He would want us to do something good out of it.”

As the balloons were released into the cold January night sky, those left to grieve are calling for an end to the violence.

“Everybody deserves to live. Who are you to take somebody’s life?” Tashua Adens, Hill’s aunt, said. “Just stop. Just stop. Enough is enough.”

Hill will be buried on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philadelphia police. There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.