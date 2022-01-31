DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The National Transportation Safety Board released new details Monday on the Jan. 11 medical helicopter crash in Drexel Hill, Delaware County. All four people on board survived, including a 2-month-old baby girl.

The agency’s preliminary report says a flight nurse and medic were out of their seats treating the patient when they heard a “loud bang.”

The helicopter then tilted sharply right, pinning the nurse and the medic to the ceiling, according to the report. Once the helicopter leveled out, the patient was secured and the crew braced for landing.

“The medic said that the helicopter rolled inverted, perhaps multiple times and that he and the nurse were ‘pinned to the ceiling’ and internal communication was lost,” the report reads, in part.

The report did not say what that bang may have been.

The helicopter wreckage was taken to a facility in Delaware to be investigated further.

A final report from the NTSB could take more than a year to complete.