PHILADELPHA (CBS) — Three men are recovering after Philadelphia police say they were shot Friday night in South Philadelphia. This happened around 9:28 p.m. along Ritner Street.
According to the department, one victim was hit in the foot, while the other two men were shot in the leg.
Authorities told CBS3 they are all in stable condition.
There have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here