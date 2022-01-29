PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the nor’easter dumping snow on the region, there are some free services to help clear off sidewalks and driveways. Some of the services do not start until the snow stops falling.

Volunteers with ABC Men Inc. and Agape International Baptist Church will be shoveling snow throughout the city and New Jersey for seniors and people with disabilities. This will be available until 7 p.m. To contact ABC Men Inc., call 610 994-4030.

Camden County residents can get help clearing the snow once it stops falling; the Camden County Office of Emergency Management will take calls for senior and disabled snow removal service.

“Now that we are in midst of the nor’easter we wanted to ensure that all of our residents, especially the elderly and disabled, can go to and from their homes safely once the storm moves out of the area,” Commissioner Jonathan Young, liaison to the Camden County Department of Public Safety, said. “We will start taking names the moment the storm ends and then get those residents over to the Camden County Department of Corrections for coordination.”

To ask for this service, call (856) 783-4808 ext. 5035. Crews will only work until 3 p.m.

It’s better to take care of the snow sooner rather than later; once the snow stops, it will freeze and become hard. For a look at when the snow will stop, click here.