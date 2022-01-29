PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow can’t stop the adorable animals at the Philadelphia Zoo from getting some snacks! The zoo shared video of their red pandas chomping on some bamboo early Saturday morning.
Sit back, relax, and watch our red pandas eat bamboo in the snow ❄️🥰 pic.twitter.com/RvEzSakUr4
— Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 29, 2022
The cute video showed the red panda eating, unbothered by the plentiful flakes.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: More Than A Foot Of Snow Reported At Jersey Shore As Nor'easter Pummels Region
The snow is expected to end around noon. For more weather coverage, click here.READ MORE: Atlantic City Urging Residents To Stay Home With Blizzard Conditions, Flooding
MORE NEWS: South Jersey Residents Battle Inches Of Snow, Rough Road Conditions