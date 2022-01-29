PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a blizzard warning set for parts of the Jersey Shore as a major winter system — a Nor’easter — comes into view for the entire region. The warning is in effect for Cape May, Atlantic, and southern Burlington Counties.

A blizzard warning means there will be whiteout conditions with limited visibility. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are also possible.

New Jersey is now under a state of emergency.

Numerous counties are under a winter storm warning. Those counties include: lower Bucks, lower Montgomery, Philadelphia, Delaware, New Castle, Cumberland, Salem, Camden, Gloucester, north Burlington, and Mercer.

Confidence is high that we will be impacted by a major winter storm Saturday. Measurable snow and gusty winds are likely. The exact track will determine how much snow and how much wind different parts of the region will experience.

We are currently in the heaviest part of the snow, between midnight and noon.Snow will end roughly around 3 p.m. Winds will diminish through Sunday.

As it stands now, the Jersey Shore and southern Delaware will see a foot to 15 inches of snow. Interior South Jersey and central Delaware will seen 8 inches to a foot. In Philadelphia and nearby northwest suburbs, there will be 4 to 8 inches.

Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will get up to 3 inches.

Temperatures plummet behind the storm, and wind chills for the first time this season dip to sub-zero values in Philadelphia. It will be colder North and West, in addition to locations with a fresh snow pack.

These brutally cold temperatures mean the snow will freeze solid.

