ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Atlantic City are urging residents to stay off the streets due to not only blizzard conditions but also flooding reports. Atlantic City police said Route 40 is now reopen after being closed for at least an hour.

Along with dangerous blizzard conditions, we are beginning to see flooding throughout Atlantic City. Stay off the streets unless absolutely necessary! Route 40 is CLOSED due to flooding in EHT. @AtlanticCityOEM pic.twitter.com/1n1KvHNhMh — AtlanticCityPD (@AtlanticCityPD) January 29, 2022

CBS3 has been in Atlantic City all morning covering the snowfall. According to Linda Gilmore with the county, this is going as expected.

“This is not uncommon for us during a nor’easter. This is relatively a low-lying area, so we do see flooding typically,” Gilmore, who is a public information officer for Atlantic City, said. “So we typically see flooding during a nor’easter. But nonetheless, this coupled with the significant snow accumulation we’re seeing, and the gusty winds, is making for very dangerous travel conditions throughout the county.”

The county’s Emergency Operations Center is active, meaning officials are talking to local emergency offices to coordinate response. They’re also discussing with state-level officials.

Gilmore said the lack of power outages is surprising, but they are prepping for more harsh weather and possible power issues.

“The view is much better inside than outside,” she said, adding, “We strongly urge people to stay off the roadways. There’s really no reason for people to go out.”

For the latest forecast, click here.