PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 41-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police he was hit by a car in Port Richmond that fled the scene. This happened at 12:20 a.m. Friday near Cedar and Westmoreland Streets.
Police said the car, a white Cadillac, drove off westbound on Westmoreland.
The victim later died at the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.