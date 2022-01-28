CBS News PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 41-year-old man is dead after Philadelphia police he was hit by a car in Port Richmond that fled the scene. This happened at 12:20 a.m. Friday near Cedar and Westmoreland Streets.

Police said the car, a white Cadillac, drove off westbound on Westmoreland.

The victim later died at the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

