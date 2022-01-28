CBS News PhillyWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (CBS/KDKA) — Police, fire crews, and EMS are at the scene of a “confirmed bridge collapse” in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood. The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden is expected to speak in Pittsburgh about his historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, crews were called to the scene in the area of Forbes and Braddock before 7 a.m. Friday.

Several cars as well as a Port Authority bus were involved in the collapse.

Officials said 10 people suffered minor injuries, with three people going to the hospital.

KDKA-TV’s Bryant Reed reported a strong smell of natural gas in the area; that gas line has been cut.

Homes were being evacuated as crews respond. Safety officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

