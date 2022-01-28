PITTSBURGH (CBS/KDKA) — Police, fire crews, and EMS are at the scene of a “confirmed bridge collapse” in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood. The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden is expected to speak in Pittsburgh about his historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, crews were called to the scene in the area of Forbes and Braddock before 7 a.m. Friday.

Several cars as well as a Port Authority bus were involved in the collapse.

Breaking: I’m on the scene of a bridge collapse that goes over Frick park. Not much information right now but will make sure to keep you updated as we work to learn more @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jBrk6vsKFz — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) January 28, 2022

Officials said 10 people suffered minor injuries, with three people going to the hospital.

An update from Mayor Ed Gainey and fire chief Darryl Jones on the bridge collapse… There have been 10 injuries all of them are minor though, and three people have been transported to the hospital. No word on what caused the bridge collapse @KDKA — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) January 28, 2022

KDKA-TV’s Bryant Reed reported a strong smell of natural gas in the area; that gas line has been cut.

Homes were being evacuated as crews respond. Safety officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

