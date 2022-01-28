PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With heavy snow and the possibility of power outages expected in the city, people across the Philadelphia region are rushing to stock up on food and other supplies. Grocery stores across the area have been seeing a rush since Thursday night, and it’s more of the same Friday.

CBS3 was at Fresh Grocer in Wynnefield Heights, and it is quite busy inside. They expect it to get even busier as the day goes by and by the evening when people get off work.

Luckily for folks shopping there, shelves are stacked, and they’re getting what they need.

A couple of items flying off the shelves are milk, bread, and eggs. Those are some of the staples families want to make sure they have if they’re going to be stuck in a storm.

It was busy, but lines are moving. Owners have the store fully manned, so shoppers are getting in and out in a decent amount of time.

Some people had not one, but multiple carts ready to go.

The store is still waiting on some deliveries, but the owners said they are prepared for the big rush.

“We have a meat delivery, we have one more big meat delivery coming later this morning,” Sandy Brown of Fresh Grocer said. “Really, I think it will ramp up probably right after lunch, it’ll get much busier as people are getting off work early and getting ready for the weekend. So we’ll be ready.”

One shopper told CBS3 he shopped earlier to get ahead of the crowds.

“Trying to get in before the snow gets deeper,” he said, adding, “They’re running out of a lot of stuff, but you know how it is, so you got to get in and get in quick.”

The man said it was a family affair; his wife was on the phone with him to make sure he got the right groceries.

That Fresh Grocer will stay open until 11 p.m. Friday, with regular hours expected for Saturday. Keep in mind, the snow is expected to pick up overnight, so stay safe while running errands.