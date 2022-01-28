WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A rare blizzard warning goes into effect at 7 p.m. on Friday for Cape May, Atlantic and Southern Burlington Counties. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging everyone to stay off the roads.

Murphy joined CBS3 anchor Ukee Washington via phone on Friday to discuss how the Garden State is preparing for the storm.

“This is a big one, especially on the Jersey Shore,” Murphy said.

Murphy said snow accumulation on the Shore could be anywhere from 12 to 18 inches. He added that winds are expected to be 50 MPH, which power outages are likely and visibility will be impaired.

We’re closely monitoring the potential for a major winter storm in portions of our state starting tonight into Saturday.

Please exercise caution on the roads and stay safe. For updates, follow @ReadyNJ, @NWS_MountHolly, and @NWSNewYorkNY. pic.twitter.com/uPXNkpznDa — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 28, 2022

“It also means within the power outage reality, that the crews won’t be able to go on the buckets because they can’t go up in winds that high,” Murphy said.

COVID-19-related staffing shortages have been an issue for many places across the country, including in the Philadelphia region, but Murphy doesn’t expect that to be an issue.

Murphy says they’re in much better shape for this nor’easter compared to previous storms during this winter season.

“While it is still an issue around the edges, the DOT folks, state police, county, local contractors are much more confident they can fully man the equipment I think we’ll have something around 3,000 pieces out on the roads tonight,” he said.

Even after the storm is gone, Murphy is urging residents to take precautions Sunday.

“This is going to take a while, I suspect, to dig out from under, and get the power back on, etc.,” Murphy said.