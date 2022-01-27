CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — At least one person is injured after officials say a small school bus was involved in an accident in Winslow Township. This happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Cedarbrook Road.
Authorities, as well as the local fire department and emergency personnel, responded to find a “small school bus on the side of the road with the driver entrapped,” police said. A pole was also damaged.
Details are limited at this time, but a medical helicopter is currently on scene.
