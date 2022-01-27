PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is partnering with former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey for an audit of the campus safety services, school officials announced Thursday. The partnership starts immediately.

Ramsey ran the city’s police department from January 2008 to January 2016. During his time there, the city’s homicide rate dropped 37%, while overall violent crime went down by 31%. He also co-chaired the Task Force on 21st Century Policing, created by President Barack Obama.

“Charles Ramsey is one of the most decorated police commissioners in recent history, and his track record speaks for itself. His work in Philadelphia and with President Obama has been well-documented, but he also had great success leading police forces in both Chicago and Washington, D.C.,” said Dr. Jason Wingard, president of Temple. “We are committed to enhancing safety around campus and Commissioner Ramsey’s expertise will be key to ensuring that we are on the right path.”

The university is also launching a new campus safety app for students. The RAVE Temple Guardian App will be available on Feb. 14.

In a letter, the university also listed the following changes:

An increase in the school’s on-demand evening shuttle service;

Additional lighting, cameras, and emergency phones around campus;

Doubling the number of Philadelphia police officers patrolling near campus; and

Expanding the Temple police force.

Other changes and goals made by the university for this initiative can be found here.