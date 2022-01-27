QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Finding a restaurant for a group of people when everyone’s craving something different can be a challenge, this spot could be a perfect choice. In this week’s Taste with Tori, CBS3 heads to the Trolley Barn Public Market, where there’s something for everyone, all under one roof.

If you’re ever traveling around Quakertown and have a hankering for a hodgepodge of deliciousness that rocks, then all aboard.

You can wet your whistle and dine around the world at the Trolley Barn Public Market.

“Everybody can get your own thing. A lot of the kids, pizza is one of the favorites for all of the kids, but the parents who want something a little more extravagant can get a poke or barbecue or some of the other places,” said.

It’s an old trolley house that was reimagined after this local guy right here took a trip to Europe.

“I actually was in Budapest and I went to a market in an old train station,” co-owner Chris LaBonge said, “and I said, ‘these are fantastic.’ This is the thing that we’re missing, this downtown, small marketplace kind of concept. Then came home and the opportunity came up for this property. … You come in, watch someone distill. All the kitchens are open. You can see the activity going on. So between the architecture and the chemistry of the space, I think we really have something unique.”

Between all the food and retail vendors, you’ll find plenty of unique items, and plenty of reasons to stop for lunch at any of the vendors.

