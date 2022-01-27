PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big change is coming for drivers in South Philadelphia and it’s going to make traffic at a busy intersection look a little different.
The city is getting ready to build a roundabout where 20th Street, Penrose, Moyamensing and Packer Avenues all meet.
The goal is to make the intersection safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.
Below is a picture of what it will look like when the first roundabout in South Philly is completed in a few years:
Right now, they’re finishing up the design phase and construction should begin this summer.