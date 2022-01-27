BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem Township police plan to increase their presence at Shafer Middle School Thursday after a threatening social media post. Authorities and the Bensalem School District became aware of the threat Wednesday, the department said.
Police and school district officials said the post threatened to “shoot up” Shafer Middle School on Thursday. Officials later determined the threat was not credible.
Bensalem Township police will provide extra security at the school Thursday “out of an abundance of caution,” the department said.