By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pizza delivery driver shot and critically injured a would-be carjacker in Kensington Thursday night, Philadelphia police say. It happened on the 3300 block of H Street around 7:40 p.m.

Police say the 39-year-old delivery driver was working when he was approached by a 35-year-old man. The suspect pointed a gun at the driver and told him to give up his car.

According to police, that’s when the driver pulled out a weapon and shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

The driver was not injured.

