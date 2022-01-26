PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A terrifying night for a Philadelphia police officer. A traffic stop ended with the officer in the hospital and a driver under arrest on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, police are calling their colleague lucky. Eyewitness News has been told that the officer is in stable condition after being treated at Presbyterian Hospital, where he suffered from a few scrapes and bumps and a cut to his neck. But he is expected to be OK.

According to police on Tuesday night just after 9 p.m., on-duty police officers were undergoing a traffic stop at 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Investigators say the officers pulled over a 25-year-old driver of a Nissan Murano for several traffic violations.

As they approached the vehicle, police say they spotted a gun in the man’s pocket of his sweatshirt. When the suspect was questioned, he took off dragging one of the officers for several blocks at a high rate of speed until crashing into two cars at 48th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Police say the officer was able to gain control and with the help of backup officers the suspect was apprehended.

“The officer is extremely lucky. Medics took that officer from the 18th District to Presbyterian Hospital. He has a laceration to his neck. He also has some bumps and bruises but mainly he’s really shaken up,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic gun from the driver. After running the plates, officers discovered the suspect was in a stolen car.

The suspect is currently in custody where he will face several charges, including assault on police, resisting arrest, and a stolen gun violation.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.