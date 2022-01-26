PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health will hold a virtual COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday on the status of the pandemic and the city’s response to it. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
What: Health officials will hold a virtual COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.
When: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
