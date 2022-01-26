PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday was a day of prayer for Ukrainians around the world, including here in Philadelphia. Meantime, local Ukrainians are having their voices heard.

United in prayer and with a common plea: peace in Ukraine.

“The tension raises that concern of peace, safety and lives,” Father Roman Pitula said.

Father Pitula is the rector at Philadelphia’s Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

At the direction of Pope Francis, a so-called marathon prayer service was held here and at other Ukrainian churches around the world.

“We have hope. Hope for better, hope for future, hope for life and hope for peace,” Pitula said.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan congressional delegation is on its way to Ukraine. And Congresswoman Madeleine Dean met with local Ukrainians Wednesday morning. The meeting was held virtually.

The Democrat issued a statement, saying: “The United States must remain committed to Ukraine, its people, and to providing to Ukraine the resources to defend itself against illegal aggression. Know that we stand with you in this fight.”

“The interesting thing about becoming battle-hardened is they will withstand it for as long as they need to withstand,” said Gene Luciw, president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America in Philadelphia.

But with thousands of people in the Philadelphia area with Ukrainian ancestry, some question how much more their homeland can take. Back at the cathedral, the hope is for better days ahead.

“Ukraine is a peaceful country. We like to believe in peace and harmony and enjoy our lives in this world,” Pitula said.

A Philadelphia Stands With Ukraine rally is being planned for this Sunday. It will take place at 2 p.m. at the Art Museum.