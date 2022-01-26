PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement on Wednesday. Brooks is a three-time Pro Bowler.

“Although I may no longer play, I’ll be an Eagle forever,” Brooks said. “We’ll always bleed green.”

After 10 years I’d like to announce my retirement from the @nfl . Thank you to all for everything. @philadelphiaeagles @houstontexans @miamiuniversity @MiamiOHFootball pic.twitter.com/Z4FzfxGpXq — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) January 26, 2022

After a decade in the NFL, and six seasons in Philadelphia, Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday — and he looked back on all of it.

“I can tell you what I’ll miss the most, playing at the Linc on Sundays,” he said. “And number two, the locker room. It’s a unique set of guys, personalities. Doesn’t matter where you’re from, what your circumstances are, what your race is. At the end of the day, it’s can you play football or not.”

Brooks was a three-time Pro Bowler and, most importantly, helped the Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl 52. But after several injuries, he could no longer withstand the punishment.

“Although I’m a young man in the game of life, I’m older now at 32,” Brooks said. “I think my body is trying to tell me through these injuries that, can I still play? Yes. But the answer also is, hold up.”

The Eagles released a statement on behalf of owner Jeffrey Lurie.

The Birds’ owner said, “Brandon Brooks is as special a person as he was a player.”

He went on to say it has been an honor to call Brooks “an Eagle.”

Brooks spoke highly of Lurie, Howie Roseman, and Doug Pederson, but also the city.

“One thing I didn’t realize how important a championship was to this city,” Brooks said. “You hear that a lot, but to see people dump their grandmother or grandfather’s ashes out, or I had a guy come up to me the other day and was like his mom’s mom passed and for three hours on Sunday, it was like nothing else mattered. We gave her that much joy watching us. It’s things like that — those memories I’ll always have.”