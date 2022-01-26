PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a Southwest Philadelphia shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say. It happened on the 2300 block of South 66th Street, near Bartram High School, just before 3 p.m.
The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Christopher Braxton, who was a senior at the school.Wyncote Man Sentenced To 2 Life Terms In July 2020 Murders Of Wife, Mother-In-Law
Bartram High went into lockdown just before 3 p.m. The lockdown has since been lifted.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Officer Dragged 5 Blocks By Vehicle During Traffic Stop In West Philadelphia
Police say the teen was shot once in the chest and was later pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia Opens New Inpatient Hospital In King of Prussia
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.