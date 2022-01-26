CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a Southwest Philadelphia shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say. It happened on the 2300 block of South 66th Street, near Bartram High School, just before 3 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Christopher Braxton, who was a senior at the school.

Bartram High went into lockdown just before 3 p.m. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Police say the teen was shot once in the chest and was later pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.