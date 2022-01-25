PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A heartbreaking end to the search for a missing teen from New Jersey. The body of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was found Tuesday morning just as family members gathered for a second day, hoping for good news.

His body was found in a marshy area in Pleasantville, Atlantic County, near the spot where he was last seen at the Centerfolds strip club on Delilah Road.

No foul play is suspected, but family members are calling for a thorough investigation.

His aunt says there’s more to the story and that Mayren-Guzman’s friend told the family a fight broke out in Centerfolds and the 19-year-old was punched in the face before he was seen walking out and down E. Delilah Rd. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0VNFWTcXmD — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 25, 2022

His body was found around 9:30 a.m. in a marshy area, but his family doesn’t believe there is no foul play.

Friends and family members of Mayren-Guzman chanted in Spanish, saying justice for Irving, and marched on east Delilah Road toward Pleasantville City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old’s aunt says his nephew’s friend told the family a fight broke out in Centerfolds Cabaret and that Mayren-Guzman was punched before he walked outside. They’re heartbroken and trying to understand how a Saturday night out turned so tragic.

“His friend, he said when he came out, he asked for the security. And the security told them, oh, they got fight. There was fight in here,” Rafael Guzman said.

Friends and family members of Mayren-Guzman are chanting ‘justice’ in Spanish as they march towards Pleasantville City Hall @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MzK1cxHOfz — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 25, 2022

“I’m not aware of any confrontations. Everything is still being investigated. The body is now autopsied and nothing suspicious at this time,” Pleasantville Police Capt. Stacey Schlachter said.

Eyewitness News called the club seeking comment and haven’t heard back.