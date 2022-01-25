WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s governor said the rate of new COVID-19 cases is falling, but daily case counts and hospitalizations are still extremely high.
"We're talking now 550 hospitalizations," Gov. John Carney said. "In the summer, our best days, it was 14."
Meanwhile, the demand for COVID-19 tests has fallen.
On Sunday, the state will wrap up its drive-thru testing site at the Delaware City DMV.
FEMA is helping run the site.
It can test around 1,000 people per day, but only 350 people a day are making use of it.