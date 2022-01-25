ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — If you’re looking for another place to get tested for COVID-19, there’s a new location down the shore.
Atlantic County and Stockton University teamed up to open a second testing site Tuesday at the school’s Carnegie Center in Atlantic City.READ MORE: Taylor Swift Fires Back at Rocker Damon Albarn After He Claimed She Doesn't Write Her Own Music
The site is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.READ MORE: New Jersey State Police Investigating Suspicious Death On I-76 In Mount Ephraim
You don’t need an appointment, but you’re encouraged to register ahead of time.MORE NEWS: Groundbreaking Held For New Affordable Senior Housing Development In North Philadelphia
Click here to register to get a COVID-19 test.