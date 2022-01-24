PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No one was injured during an early Monday morning fire at a West Philadelphia home, officials said. The Philadelphia Fire Department got the first call around 4:32 a.m. Monday.
According to officials, crews arrived to the Spruce Street dwelling and found a fire on the second and third floors. Officials have accounted for everyone who was inside.
Firefighters battled flames from the outside of the home. The fire was under control as of 5:40 a.m.
There have been no injuries reported.